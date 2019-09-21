LinkedIn to sponsor Grimsby Town Football Club.

Professional network LinkedIn has announced its first foray into football sponsorship.

It will sponsor Grimsby Town Football Club with a goal of helping local jobseekers find work.

The professional network will also put up a ‘LinkedIn Lounge’ – a permanent match day fixture throughout the season, where match goers will be able to see current vacancies in the area, along with details of how to apply.

The team’s upcoming home game against Macclesfield Town on September 21 will also see the first of regular ‘jobs takeovers’ where live job roles will also be served to match-goers in match day programmes, at food vendors and even in the ladies and gents toilets.