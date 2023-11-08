Listed building planning rules holding back creation of city centre housing: Max Reeves

Waning high streets in towns and cities across Yorkshire are becoming far too familiar a sight. Walking around most city centres and looking up, you will see large amounts of vacant or under-utilised upper floors.

Too many urban buildings are not used to their full potential, falling into disrepair and generally draining resources, where they could be utilised for the benefit of communities and the economy.

Urban home ownership is one of the key ways to sensitively bring retail and commercial buildings, many of which in cities such as York have important heritage value, back to life. Yet more needs to be done to encourage permanent residents into the core of our towns and cities.

Amongst a plethora of promises, North Yorkshire Council’s recent draft economic growth strategy outlines how it aims to “equip town centres so they can thrive through the 21st century by investing in transport, housing, digital and energy infrastructure”.

Max Reeves shares his expert insight. Picture: Harry Archer

Whilst it cites one of North Yorkshire’s key strengths as its status as “a highly connected location at the heart of the North”, arguably more can be done to maximise opportunities in Yorkshire’s towns and cities and strengthen our position at ‘the heart of the North’.

Increased residential property for permanent ownership is one of these areas of opportunity. Take York as an example. According to recent research by Centre for Cities, York’s total housing stock has increased by less than six per cent in the last decade and is regarded as “very low”, not only for the region, but for the UK in general.

One issue here is the inevitable limitations of working to convert listed buildings, which means that often the strict requirements that planning dictate, cannot be met. As one example, it can sometimes be impossible to provide bicycle parking at ground floor level if you are converting vacant spaces above a shop. Given this is a planning requirement, potential developers may determine the space is incapable of conversion.

Not only does this lead to a shortage of homes but also limits York’s access to the economic benefits of an increased central population and the advantages of concentrated economic activity which allows the city’s amenities to be used to their full potential.

With these advantages in mind, we would encourage planning authorities to take a flexible approach when it comes to creating residential space. Alongside this, the delivery of much needed permanent urban residency also requires creativity from developers to think outside the box.

Unused upper floor spaces across our home city of York can be repurposed into characterful residential properties, sensitive to the city’s landscape, whilst also utilising available space and enabling home ownership in this much sought-after location.

Helmsley Group has already proved this approach is viable through past developments in York on Blake Street, and Church Street amongst others. Helmsley has also recently submitted plans to convert three upper floor holiday lets on York’s Spurriergate for permanent residential living, with a number of additional areas also earmarked for future development of this kind.

It is only by revitalising Yorkshire’s towns and cities in all aspects, including by giving existing properties a new lease of life that local authorities will be able to benefit from the positive outcomes that centrally located dwellings bring.