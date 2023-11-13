Listed city centre bank will close early next year when new branch opens in former coffee shop

A listed city centre bank will close early next year when a new branch opens in a former coffee shop.

TSB revealed plans to open a new branch on Broadway, in the former Esquire Coffee unit, earlier this year.

At the time of the announcement, the national banking would not give any information on what would happen to the existing TSB branch in the city centre – at the junction of Tyrrel Street and Ivegate.

But now the business has revealed to the Local Democracy Reporting Service that the Tyrrel Street branch will be shutting in early February – a few days before the new branch opens.

The current TSB dates back to the 1870s, and was once home to one of the city’s first department stores, George Thorpe & Co.

The ground floor was converted into a bank after the department store closed.

The building was listed by Historic England in 1983, with the listing highlighting its “Italianate details.”

The bank will be closed on February 2, with the new, modern branch opening three days later.

Esquires Coffee, part of the Exchange Development opposite the Broadway Shopping Centre, shut its doors in earlier this year, and in March the company revealed it would not be re-opening.

The planning application by TSB said the bank would be converting the 1,550-square-foot unit to a modern banking facility.

The unit is a short distance from another modern bank unit – Metro Bank opening in the Exchange following the closure of Five Guys take away.

A spokesman for TSB told the LDRS: “We are writing to customers to confirm will be opening a new branch at 31 Broadway, Arndale House, Charles Street, Bradford on February 5 2024.

“As a result of this we will be closing our branch at 4 Tyrrel Street, Bradford BD1 1RJ on February 2 2024.

“The new Charles Street branch is a three-minute walk away from the closing branch on Tyrrel Street, and will allow us to serve our customers in a new and modern branch.”

The Tyrrell Street branch will be the latest old style bank building in the city centre to shut.

The former Natwest on Hustlergate has been empty for several years – although plans are in place to re-open the listed building as a café.

The Co-Operative Bank shut its city centre branch – also on Tyrrel Street and yards from the TSB, in 2020 as part of nationwide plans to shut branches.