Listed - The key figures and businesses backing the YP’s ‘Power Up The North’ initiative

Key figures and businesses who are backing our ‘Power Up The North’ initiative
Dan Jarvis, Sheffield City Region mayor and Barnsley MP
Beckie Hart, CBI Yorkshire
Bob Ward, North Chairman, EY
Malcolm Le May, CEO, Provident Financial
Stuart Cottee, office manager, Deloitte
Institute of Directors
Sirius Minerals
Cranswick
David Duffy, Yorkshire Bank Chief Executive
Martin Payne, CEO, Polypipe
Coun Judith Blake, Leader of Leeds City Council
Coun Susan Hinchcliffe, Chair of West Yorks Combined Authority and Bradford Council leader
Coun Shabir Pandor, Leader of Kirklees Council
Coun Tim Swift, Leader of Calderdale Council
Coun Peter Box, Leader of Wakefield Council
Coun Keith Aspden, Leader of City of York Council
Roger Marsh OBE, Chair of the NP11 Board and the Leeds City Region Enterprise Partnership
Roger Hutton and Ryan Millmore, joint managing partners at Clarion
David Kerfoot, York and North Yorkshire LEP chair
Hull and Humber Chamber of Commerce
Martin Hathaway, Managing Director of the Mid Yorkshire Chamber of Commerce
Sheffield Chamber of Commerce
Leeds Chamber of Commerce
York Chamber of Commerce
Bradford Chamber of Commerce
Stuart Clarke, Leeds Digital Festival
Daniel Rajkumar, Rebuilding Society founder
John Heaps, Yorkshire Building Society chairman
Jonathan Oxley, managing partner, Lupton Fawcett
Andrew Thirkill, executive chairman of Age Partnership and Pure Retirement
Nick Smith, joint managing director, Reward Finance
Mike McCarthy, managing director, McCarthy’s Removals and Storage
Paul Snape, managing director of Appeal PR and GBM
Richard Hobson, group managing director, Select Bag Sealers Ltd and ProSpool Ltd, Yeadon
Jason Boakes, partner, Secerna LLP, York
Julian Pitts, regional managing partner of Begbies Traynor in Yorkshire
John Tordoff, chief executive of JCT600
Zandra Moore, CEO, Panintelligence
Knight Frank
Jeff Pearey, JLL
Jamie Martin, Senior Partner, Ward Hadaway
Rupert Visick, MD of Gent Visick
Erol Erturan, MD of Adept Consulting Engineers
Konrad Czajka, MD of Czajka Care Group
Simon Stell, Managing Partner at LCF Law
Dr James Gupta, Founder and CEO, Synap
Charlie Spencer, Executive Chairman, Spencer Group.
Gordon Gunn, commercial director Sylatech
Richard Shaw, managing director of Ellis
Jonathan Marsden, CEO of The Technology Group
John Durkan, managing director of Switalskis Solicitors
Andy Needham, managing director, Approved Food
Frank McKenna, Chief Executive & Group Chairman - Downtown In Business
Andrew Cowan, CEO, Manchester Airport
Henri Murison, Director, Northern Powerhouse Partnership
Chris Oglesby, Chief Executive Officer, Bruntwood
Henry Brooks, Managing Director, Tatton Estates
Peter Emery, Chief Executive, Electricity North West
Hitachi Rail
Andrew McFarlane, Head of the Regions, Colliers International.