Previous issues at Cartergate News and Wine in Grimsby include reports of alcohol being sold to underage kids through a side door in 2008, and in May 2019, a customer was hit on the head by a member of staff with the claw hand of a hammer. The premises have been owned since 2007 by Mr Thambiah and Mrs Jeyathevi Rameshkumar, firstly with Mr Rameshkumar in 2007 and then since 2021 with Mrs Rameshkumar.

Between 2008 and 2021, there have been four licences reviews previously requested by Humberside Police, though the last one in 2021 was withdrawn after Mr Rameshkumar suffered serious ill health, and an agreement was reached including more licensing conditions added and the licence holder transfer to Mrs Rameshkumar.

This time around, a visit in August 2022 found that a son and dad who were apparently day-to-day running the shop did not possess personal licences and therefore the requirement that a personal licence holder is in attendance at the shop from 10am was not being followed. Extra licensing conditions, placed on the shop after previous license reviews and including CCTV and staff training, were also found to have been broken.

Cartergate News and Wine is up for licence review on Friday, November 11, at North East Lincolnshire Council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Humberside Police has applied for the latest licence review on the grounds that the owner, Mrs Jeyathevi Rameshkumar, “is undermining” prevention of crime and disorder and public safety aims of the Licensing Act 2003 by repeatedly breaching licence conditions.

Mrs Rameshkumar has filed a written representation against the license review, where she says she would prefer to work with the police to resolve matters. Remarkably, the officer’s report for the licence review says that “there is still a lot of confusion around who is running the premises”.

When Cartergate News and Wine was visited in July 2022 by Humberside Police and licensing officers from North East Lincolnshire Council, they were informed that the premises had been sold and Mr and Mrs Rameshkumar had no further involvement.

This information then changed after the August follow-up visit and officers were told that Mrs Rameshkumar was still the owner and was managing the premises from abroad. Given the information change, the premises were barred from selling alcohol until it was confirmed who was the license holder. The council was later advised that Mrs Rameshkumar was still the license holder.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Humberside Police are extremely concerned that Mrs Rameshkumar and those connected with the premises would continue to have no regard to running the premises and will continue to undermine the licensing objectives,” states the licensing enforcement officer’s report.

In her representation calling for the police to cancel the review, Mrs Rameshkumar says she was in India to take her husband to be admitted to hospital for health treatment and came back. She goes onto say: “While I was away, I put Mr Srimurigan and Mr Kamalakannan Manickam to manage the premises.

“Mr Srimurigan had completed the course and applied for a personal licence already. He misunderstood completing course and getting CRB cleared he can work.”

Mrs Rameshkumar goes onto say that both men who have been running the shop now have personal licences, implying that Mr Manickam has had one throughout. She also says she is in the process of selling the shop to Mr Srimurigan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I am responsible for this matter,” Mrs Rameshkumar states. “I would like to have a meeting with the police, and I would like to solve this matter if possible working with the police, as opposed to a review of the premises licence.