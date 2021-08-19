Liverpool legends John Barnes and Neil Ruddock join forces with Quorn to launch meat-free pies at Anfield

Liverpool legends John Barnes and Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock joined forces with Quorn to launch new meat-free pies at Anfield

The classic football match day pie has been given a makeover by the Yorkshire-based company this season, as Liverpool Football Club aims to help protect the planet from climate change.

A spokesman said: "A football favourite – the steak pie – has been subbed for a sustainable new half-time treat, which could cut over 100 tonnes of carbon emissions in just one game if all spectators make this change, the equivalent of lighting up Anfield for 33 seasons.

"The Reds have launched the new meat-free pie for hungry supporters this season, as new research reveals nearly half (45%) of football fans have experimented with a non-meat or flexitarian diet and an impressive 78% would change their diets to help the planet."

The new pie has been created by Quorn, based in Stokesley, North Yorkshire, which is Liverpool's Official Sustainable Protein Partner.

Quorn has joined forces with Liverpool legends, John Barnes and Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock, who will be serving up the first taste of the pies at LFC’s game against Burnley on Saturday.

The former players trialled the meat-free pie with local Liverpool FC supporters ahead of Saturday’s game, as the duo took to the streets around Anfield in a match day pie van.

Mr Barnes said: “Making better food choices for the environment is a team effort, and given how tasty these Quorn pies are, this is one ‘Super Sub’ that I think our Liverpool FC supporters are going to enjoy seeing at Anfield."

Mr Ruddock added: “Everyone knows I love my grub so the thing I love most about Quorn’s meat-free pies are they’re a sustainable choice and absolutely delicious."

#MeatFreeMatchdays is part of Quorn and Liverpool FC’s global partnership which aims to encourage greater food sustainability.

Gill Riley, Quorn's Marketing Director, said: “We hope Liverpool FC supporters can get behind our Meat-Free Match Days and try the pie this football season."