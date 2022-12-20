Lloyds Bank announces new regional head for Yorkshire

Lloyds Bank Corporate and Institutional Banking has appointed a new regional head for Yorkshire.

Matt Pollard, based at the bank’s Lovell Park offices in Leeds, will head a team of 16 supporting the region’s largest businesses.

Mr Pollard has more than 20 years of experience in corporate banking, more than half of it with Lloyds Bank.

He will lead Lloyds Bank’s activities and initiatives for large corporates across Yorkshire and be responsible for recruitment.

Matt Pollard.

Alongside his new leadership position, he will continue as a relationship director within the infrastructure, energy, and industrials team.

Mr Pollard said: “Yorkshire is one of the most attractive places to do business in the UK and is home to many thriving corporates that support hundreds of smaller businesses and create thousands of jobs: they have an enormous impact on not just the region’s, but the UK’s economy.

"I’m looking forward to leading the team that will ensure Yorkshire businesses have the tailored support they need to bring continued success and prosperity to our cities and towns.”