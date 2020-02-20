Lloyds Banking Group said annual profits slumped by more than a quarter after it was hit by a £2.5bn bill for the payment protection insurance (PPI) scandal.

​The lending giant reported pre-tax profits of £4.39​bn for 2019, down 26​ per cent​ on 2018.

It said the staff bonus pool was slashed by 33​ per cent​ to £310​m for 2019 after the steep profits fall.

The annual report also revealed that chief executive Antonio Horta-Osorio's pay was cut by 28​ per cent​ to £4.7​m​ for 2019 and outlined plans to reduce his maximum total payout - including pension payments - from this year as part of an executive remuneration overhaul.

T​he group said it did not set aside any further PPI charges in the fourth quarter, after a mammoth £1.8​bn bill in the third quarter amid a rush of claims ahead of the August deadline.

Mr Horta-Osorio ​said the results for 2019 were "resilient", with underlying profits down by 7​ per cent​ to £7.5​bn.

"In 2019 the group has continued to make significant strategic progress while delivering solid financial results in a challenging external market​," he said.​

"Throughout 2019, UK economic performance has remained resilient in the face of significant political and economic uncertainty, supported by record employment, low interest rates and rising real wages.

"Although uncertainty remains given the ongoing negotiation of international trade agreements, there is now a clearer sense of direction and some signs of an improving outlook."