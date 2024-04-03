Local funeral directors open their doors for recruitment day

South Yorkshire-based funeral directors Newsome’s are opening the doors of two of their branches this month to offer a glimpse into the rewarding world of funeral care.

The open days will provide an excellent opportunity for individuals interested in a career in the sector to explore available job positions and learn more about the services provided by the funeral directors.

Sign up to our Business newsletter

The open days will take place on Thursday, April 18 at Newsome’s of Wath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham and on Friday, April 19 at the Barnsley branch of Newsome’s.

Father and daughter duo Phillip Hall and Kirstine Millard of Newsome's Funeral Directors

Visitors to the open days will also have the opportunity to meet the friendly teams at Newsome’s, engage to receive guidance regarding career paths and ask any questions they may have.

Bryan Bednall Business Leader at Newsome’s Funeral Directors said: “Our team are deeply rooted in the local community we serve, and our funeral directors are at the core of our business and the funerals we deliver within our community.

“Whether you have previous experience in the funeral sector or are considering a career change, we encourage interested individuals to attend our open day to explore the possibilities. Joining the Newsome’s team means becoming part of a caring and dedicated community that values empathy, respect and excellence in all aspects of their work.”

The events will be held on Thursday, 18 April, between 10am and 2pm at Newsome’s Funeral Directors 5-7 Brampton Road, Wrath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham and on Friday, 19 April, also between 10am and 2pm at Newsome’s on Summer Lane, Barnsley.