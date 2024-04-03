Local funeral directors open their doors for recruitment day
South Yorkshire-based funeral directors Newsome’s are opening the doors of two of their branches this month to offer a glimpse into the rewarding world of funeral care.
The open days will provide an excellent opportunity for individuals interested in a career in the sector to explore available job positions and learn more about the services provided by the funeral directors.
The open days will take place on Thursday, April 18 at Newsome’s of Wath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham and on Friday, April 19 at the Barnsley branch of Newsome’s.
Visitors to the open days will also have the opportunity to meet the friendly teams at Newsome’s, engage to receive guidance regarding career paths and ask any questions they may have.
Bryan Bednall Business Leader at Newsome’s Funeral Directors said: “Our team are deeply rooted in the local community we serve, and our funeral directors are at the core of our business and the funerals we deliver within our community.
“Whether you have previous experience in the funeral sector or are considering a career change, we encourage interested individuals to attend our open day to explore the possibilities. Joining the Newsome’s team means becoming part of a caring and dedicated community that values empathy, respect and excellence in all aspects of their work.”
The events will be held on Thursday, 18 April, between 10am and 2pm at Newsome’s Funeral Directors 5-7 Brampton Road, Wrath-Upon-Dearne, Rotherham and on Friday, 19 April, also between 10am and 2pm at Newsome’s on Summer Lane, Barnsley.
There’s no need to register your attendance, simply turn up at either branch. For more information about Newsome’s Funeral Directors and the recruitment open day, please contact the office between 9am and 5pm, Monday to Friday on 01709 873 101 for the Wath-Upon-Dearne branch and on 01226 282 304 for the Barnsley branch.