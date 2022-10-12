Locals respond with anger as 86-year-old Hull pub set to become sports bar

The Cross Keys Hotel in Hull. Image from Google Street View.

The Cross Keys Hotel, which has been in operation for 86 years, announced that it will cease to operate at the end of October. The pub’s management said that its owners, Stonegate Pub Partners, chose to release the current tenants from the lease.

In a post on Facebook, they said the move follows a rise in turnover down to “hard work” from the current staff.

It added: "They are doing this as they believe the place would work better as a student-focused sports bar without any food offering. The place will be fully refurbished and have more screens added and a bar all the way around, with cut price drinks initially to attract customers from further afield. We’ve not been given the option to continue as tenants or managers as we have other premises and they want someone to be ‘fully focused’ on the job.

They added it was “a real shame to see a pub at the heart of the local community for 86 years go this way."

Responding to the announcement, one local resident said: “I cannot see this working. Sad, disappointed and angry reading this. Best wishes to the staff who have worked there for many many years – the community will miss joining you for a pint and a lovely family pub meal.”

Another comment read: “Why a sports bar? This is a lovely little pub, surrounded by lots of houses, which gives locals something that isn't available anywhere in the local area. I cannot understand why they want to do this.

“I hope all the people who live around the area object to the change, as it's not right for the area.” The move was also described as “absolutely bonkers” by one commenter.

The Yorkshire Post reached out to Stonegate for a comment on the matter and have been advised it will not be a student bar, but that they keep us updated as the plans progress.

