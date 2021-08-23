Logistics service provider DX creates 70 jobs as it opens depots in Dewsbury and Grimsby

DX's depot in Grimsby

DX has accelerated its depot network expansion programme in order to meet demand.

The three new depots, in Dewsbury, Grimsby and Luton, add further capacity to both of DX’s divisions, DX Freight, which specialises in the delivery of irregular dimension and weight items, and DX Express, which offers express delivery services for documents, pouches and parcels.

A spokesman said: “The new Dewsbury depot extends DX Freight’s network in West Yorkshire, while the two new depots at Grimsby and Luton boost DX Express’s operations in north-east Lincolnshire and Bedfordshire.

“Together the depots have a combined square footage of more than 75,000 sq. ft., with the new Grimsby site over double the size of the depot it replaces.”

The new depots take the company’s total number of new or upgraded sites in 2021 to nine.

Lloyd Dunn, Chief Executive Officer at DX (Group) plc, said: “Investment in the group’s depot network has been a major focus this year, and these latest depot openings demonstrate the ambition we have for both DX Freight and DX Express.

“The new sites not only step up our capacity but also support higher customer service levels. We expect to open further sites as we continue with the group’s expansion plans.”

DX provides a range of delivery services to businesses and homes across the UK and Ireland.

The company was established in 1975 as a document exchange service to the legal sector. DX transports items ranging from confidential documents to large, awkward-to-handle freight that is unsuitable for standard conveyors.