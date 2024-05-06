Using data from Companies House, TonerGiant, the online supplier of ink, toner, printer consumables and paper products, analysed more than 200,000 new businesses, registered between January and March 2024, to uncover which region in the UK had the most startups.

The data revealed that more than 88,000 new businesses had been set up in London during this period, making the region the startup capital of the UK.

Manchester was the runner-up with 12,027 new businesses registered during this period, followed by Sheffield with 5,865.

Commenting on the findings, Stuart Deavall at TonerGiant said: "“The North of the UK performed well in our rankings, with Manchester and Sheffield landing second and third place respectively." (Photo by Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire)

