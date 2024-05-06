London, Manchester and Sheffield named startup capitals of the UK
Using data from Companies House, TonerGiant, the online supplier of ink, toner, printer consumables and paper products, analysed more than 200,000 new businesses, registered between January and March 2024, to uncover which region in the UK had the most startups.
The data revealed that more than 88,000 new businesses had been set up in London during this period, making the region the startup capital of the UK.
Manchester was the runner-up with 12,027 new businesses registered during this period, followed by Sheffield with 5,865.
Commenting on the findings, Stuart Deavall at TonerGiant said:
“Our research shows that London is the new business capital of the UK. The north of the UK also performed well in our rankings, with Manchester and Sheffield landing second and third place respectively. If you’re looking to set up your new business in any of these regions, then you’ll have good company.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.