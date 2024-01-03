Long empty fly-tipped site can become a new industrial estate after regeneration plans approved

A long empty fly-tipped site can become a new industrial estate after regeneration plans were given the green light.

The plans will see 17 industrial units built on the large site off Legrams Lane – land that has been vacant for decades.

An application for the work was submitted by Dadibhais (Bradford) Ltd last year, and said the development would provide “much needed modern business units” for the city.

The application was the company’s second attempt to develop the site. Last Summer a similar application was refused after planning officers raised concerns the plan would lead to a loss of woodland and brambles on the site.

They argued the work would go against planning policy that requires every development to lead to an increase in biodiversity.

When it came to the latest application, the developers offered to fund biodiversity improvements at another site in the District to “offset” the loss at this site.

Biodiversity officers at the Council have suggested the developer would have to pay up to £110,000 to fund such works.

The second planning application also included more detail of how the scheme will incorporate 16 electric car charging points, and a bike shed to encourage employees to cycle to work.

The new application said: “The land has been vacant for decades, and has unfortunately been subjected to fly tipping and antisocial behaviour, making it unsightly.

“We have been working hard to look at ways to develop the vacant land and help regenerate the area.

“Having explored various options, the site offers a great opportunity for much needed modern business /warehouse storage units.

“This will create business space and employment opportunities for the local community.”

The main access to the site would be by Legrams Lane, and there will be a cycle and pedestrian entrance via Woodhead Road.

The land is next to Legrams Mill – one of Bradford’s most well preserved Victorian Mill buildings.

Planning officers approved the development shortly before Christmas, with one of the conditions being that full details of the “biodiversity gain plan” be approved by Council officers before any work on the site begins.

Another condition is that “There shall be no retail sales from the site”- and that no goods can be stored outside.