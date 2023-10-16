Long empty site on one of Bradford’s busiest roads could become hydrogen refuelling station

A long empty site on one of Bradford’s busiest roads could become part of national network of hydrogen refuelling stations.

Last year, a planning application to flatten two empty car showrooms on Canal Road and build a new refuelling station was approved.

The development would include petrol pumps, as well as an electric vehicle charging hub and a 24 hour shop.

Applicants Valli Forecourts have now revealed plans to add refuelling facilities for hydrogen powered vehicles to the development.

Stanley Cars Site 2023

The former Stanley Cars site had been vacant for a number of years before the plans were submitted.

Approving the initial scheme last year, officers said the facility would be “in a strategic location on the highway network along which there are limited similar facilities.”

The site, which backs onto Bradford Beck, had operated as a filling station before the car showrooms were built.

The application to amend these plans says hydrogen refuelling facilities – aimed at commercial vehicles, like HGVs.

Bradford Council is also planning to create a hydrogen filling station for commercial vehicles off Bowling Back Lane.

Hydrogen power is seen as one of the main routes for the motor industry to wean itself off fossil fuels, with many companies developing new hydrogen powered vehicles.

The first generations of hydrogen powered vehicles are expected to be commercial vehicles, such as vans or HGVs.

The application to amend the Canal Road plans says: “It is proposed that the Canal Road Service Station become part of a nationwide network of hydrogen refuelling stations, to serve mainly commercial vehicles.

“In Europe, the Alternative Fuels Infrastructure Regulation requires H2 refuelling stations in every major urban area and every 200km along the core European road network by 2030.

“While consumers are generally opting for electric passenger cars over H2 options, the EU identifies heavy-duty vehicles as ‘the most likely segment for the early mass deployment of hydrogen-powered vehicles.’

“Valli Forecourts are mindful that in order to future proof this site and support the use of hydrogen fuelled commercial vehicles, hydrogen pump facilities need to be available at sites such as Canal Road.

“This vision for the future is in line with the Government ‘Road to 2035’ and the promise to phase out the fossil fuel combustion engine.

“We therefore consider that this application represents sustainable and environmentally friendly development and should be approved.”