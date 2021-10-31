Lontra to open a new £17m Smart Factory in South Yorkshire creating 300 jobs

Build to the future: A Lontra build and test technician working on a component of the energy saving LP2 Blade Compressor.

South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority (SYMCA) will partner with Lontra to support the new Smart Factory based in Doncaster, by providing a grant and loan package totalling over £7m through the South Yorkshire Renewal Fund, with approximately £11m of private sector match funding by Lontra.

Dan Jarvis, mayor of South Yorkshire, said: “This is an exciting example of a UK innovator investing in South Yorkshire – further enhancing our reputation as a hub for advanced manufacturing.

“The new smart factory will play a significant role in developing our economic plan for a stronger, greener and fairer region. It will create hundreds of great new jobs, and boost our productivity and global exports.”

The partnership will create over 300 new jobs.

The 105,035 sq ft factory space will manufacture energy saving products for world-wide food manufacture, pharmaceutical products and water treatment, amongs others.

Steve Lindsey, executive chairman of Lontra said: “We are thrilled to open our first factory in the region with the support of South Yorkshire MCA. This is a region that’s incredibly progressive and we are proud to be a part of their innovation story.

“We are honoured to bring a commitment of long-term innovation and economic growth, both for Lontra as a business and for South Yorkshire.”

