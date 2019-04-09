Lucky double yolk eggs to be sold in Morrisons this Easter

According to tradition, eating a “double yolk” egg at Easter will bring you good fortune.

To capatalise on this, Morrisons is selling rare ‘lucky’ double yolk eggs in boxes of four for just £1.50.

Pictures to show how this Easter, Morrisons are releasing rare double yolk eggs in boxes of four.

There is less than a one-in-a-thousand chance of finding two yolks in a single egg.

Double yolk eggs usually come from young hens which are between 20 - 27 weeks. Inexperienced hens are more likely to produce a remarkable extra yolk when laying their first batch of eggs.

The limited-edition eggs are boxed at the Morrisons egg site in North Yorkshire. They are carefully selected by Morrisons ‘eggsperts’, who carefully hold larger eggs up to a special high powered lamp to spot the outline of the extra yolk. Those with double the yolk are then put to one side.

As well as its store in Bradford Enterprise 5 the eggs are available in stores at Aldershot, Camden Town, Chingford, Erith, Failsworth, Harrow, Maidstone, Plymstock, Preston Riversway and Redditch.

Morrisons will be releasing a limited number of double yolk eggs each week to selected stores in the run up to Easter. Only 1,000 boxes will be available nationwide, meaning customers will have to get cracking to be in with a chance of finding one.

Robert Hoffman, egg buyer at Morrisons said: “You know it’s a lucky day, when you crack open an egg and find it has two yolks. So we wanted to bring egg-lovers extra luck by offering a four pack of double yolk eggs. We hope they bring customers some good fortune this Easter.”