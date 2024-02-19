It follows the recent closure of Lincoln-based Luna Living, which specialised in installing kitchen and bathroom projects costing up to £150,000 each.

Hull-based insolvency specialists Kingsbridge Corporate Solutions, which is handling the winding up of the business, has arranged an online auction of the entire remaining contents of the firm’s showroom, stores and equipment.

The auction of 167 items is being conducted by Eddisons and runs until Wednesday at 1pm. To view the auction catalogue, visit www.eddisons.com.

Alan Maddison at the Luna site

Alan Maddison of Eddisons said: “We’ve lotted the auction in such a way that members of the public have just as good a chance to get involved in the bidding as trade buyers and indeed we think that this sale will appeal to people who are having a new property built or renovating an outdated kitchen or bathroom.”

“Everything is being sold without reserve, so it will make what it makes. There could be some bargains.”

Mr Maddison added: “It is some of the finest equipment of its type that I’ve ever seen – and I’ve been doing this for 30 years. Just beautiful.

“It was expensive. One of the complete kitchens in the auction had a price tag of £50,000 and that was apparently not a one off.

"Whilst Luna’s publicised price range for design, equipment and fitting started at £6,000 it went all the way to £150,000.”

Alan added: “The firm promoted itself as one of the region’s most prominent suppliers of luxury German kitchens and the auction includes a number of complete Hacker kitchens, as well as islands, cabinets and other items manufactured by the top German company.

“We also have an extensive range of cookers, ovens, hobs, warming drawers and the like made by Blaupunkt, as well as kitchen appliances manufactured by Fisher & Paykel and others.”

