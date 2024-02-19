All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING

Luna Living auction: Over £500,000 worth of luxury kitchens and bathrooms up for sale - with no reserve prices

Luxury kitchens and bathrooms collectively worth more than £500,000 are being sold off at potentially “bargain” prices this week in an online auction.
By Chris Burn
Published 19th Feb 2024, 11:24 GMT
Updated 19th Feb 2024, 11:38 GMT

It follows the recent closure of Lincoln-based Luna Living, which specialised in installing kitchen and bathroom projects costing up to £150,000 each.

Hull-based insolvency specialists Kingsbridge Corporate Solutions, which is handling the winding up of the business, has arranged an online auction of the entire remaining contents of the firm’s showroom, stores and equipment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The auction of 167 items is being conducted by Eddisons and runs until Wednesday at 1pm. To view the auction catalogue, visit www.eddisons.com.

Alan Maddison at the Luna siteAlan Maddison at the Luna site
Alan Maddison at the Luna site

Alan Maddison of Eddisons said: “We’ve lotted the auction in such a way that members of the public have just as good a chance to get involved in the bidding as trade buyers and indeed we think that this sale will appeal to people who are having a new property built or renovating an outdated kitchen or bathroom.”

Our business newsletter will give you the inside track

“Everything is being sold without reserve, so it will make what it makes. There could be some bargains.”

Mr Maddison added: “It is some of the finest equipment of its type that I’ve ever seen – and I’ve been doing this for 30 years. Just beautiful.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was expensive. One of the complete kitchens in the auction had a price tag of £50,000 and that was apparently not a one off.

"Whilst Luna’s publicised price range for design, equipment and fitting started at £6,000 it went all the way to £150,000.”

Alan added: “The firm promoted itself as one of the region’s most prominent suppliers of luxury German kitchens and the auction includes a number of complete Hacker kitchens, as well as islands, cabinets and other items manufactured by the top German company.

“We also have an extensive range of cookers, ovens, hobs, warming drawers and the like made by Blaupunkt, as well as kitchen appliances manufactured by Fisher & Paykel and others.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Meanwhile 25 of the 82 bathroom lots are Villeroy & Boch, another German luxury brand, ranging from baths (including a hexagonal bath that with its water controls had a recommended retail price of over £2,000), through to showers, vanity units, mirrors and other bathroom accessories.

Related topics:LincolnHull

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.