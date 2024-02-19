Luna Living auction: Over £500,000 worth of luxury kitchens and bathrooms up for sale - with no reserve prices
It follows the recent closure of Lincoln-based Luna Living, which specialised in installing kitchen and bathroom projects costing up to £150,000 each.
Hull-based insolvency specialists Kingsbridge Corporate Solutions, which is handling the winding up of the business, has arranged an online auction of the entire remaining contents of the firm’s showroom, stores and equipment.
The auction of 167 items is being conducted by Eddisons and runs until Wednesday at 1pm. To view the auction catalogue, visit www.eddisons.com.
Alan Maddison of Eddisons said: “We’ve lotted the auction in such a way that members of the public have just as good a chance to get involved in the bidding as trade buyers and indeed we think that this sale will appeal to people who are having a new property built or renovating an outdated kitchen or bathroom.”
“Everything is being sold without reserve, so it will make what it makes. There could be some bargains.”
Mr Maddison added: “It is some of the finest equipment of its type that I’ve ever seen – and I’ve been doing this for 30 years. Just beautiful.
“It was expensive. One of the complete kitchens in the auction had a price tag of £50,000 and that was apparently not a one off.
"Whilst Luna’s publicised price range for design, equipment and fitting started at £6,000 it went all the way to £150,000.”
Alan added: “The firm promoted itself as one of the region’s most prominent suppliers of luxury German kitchens and the auction includes a number of complete Hacker kitchens, as well as islands, cabinets and other items manufactured by the top German company.
“We also have an extensive range of cookers, ovens, hobs, warming drawers and the like made by Blaupunkt, as well as kitchen appliances manufactured by Fisher & Paykel and others.”
Meanwhile 25 of the 82 bathroom lots are Villeroy & Boch, another German luxury brand, ranging from baths (including a hexagonal bath that with its water controls had a recommended retail price of over £2,000), through to showers, vanity units, mirrors and other bathroom accessories.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.