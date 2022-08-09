Luxury holiday home company fuses York heritage with French elegance

Chateau Anna, specialist in period holiday homes, has created three properties which are immaculately presented and have been recently renovated with new fixtures and fittings with a touch of French style.

The interior design has been headed up by Lucy Seddon of Helston Street, known locally for its rustic charm and intricate detailing.

Lucy redesigned the holiday-lets with the concept of bringing together French elegance with York heritage.

A luxury holiday company has created three new holiday homes in the heart of York.

Each property features statement lighting from Heals, handmade beds from Redbrick Mill, vibrant kitchen and bathroom tiles from Bert & May and furniture and accessories from Olivia’s.

The Bishy is an immaculately presented two-bedroom townhouse that sleeps up to six people.

Located on a quiet street close to Bishopthorpe Road – voted best British High Street in 2016 – it boasts an open plan kitchen, dining and sitting area with feature fireplace and double sofa bed, two double bedrooms, a house bathroom and private courtyard.

The Courtyard is a perfectly appointed one-bed apartment in the heart of the city and only a short stroll from the train station and racecourse. It benefits from a fully- equipped kitchen /diner with private outdoor space for alfresco dining, double bedroom and separate shower room.

Victoria Bar is a one-bed bijou apartment within the city walls providing the perfect backdrop for a cosy city escape within easy walking distance of the city centre, train station and local parks and is situated only 550 yards from York Minster.

Retaining many of the original period features including pillars and wood panelling, it has been sympathetically renovated and includes living, kitchen and dining area; double

bedroom and separate shower room.

On arrival, guests are greeted by owner, Neil Cook, who lives close to all of the properties so is on hand to ensure a seamless stay.

Plus, they can enjoy a welcome hamper which includes fresh flowers, a bottle of fizz and a hamper of delicious local produce.