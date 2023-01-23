Mackenzie Stuart to establish new headquarters at Wellington Place in Leeds

Mackenzie Stuart, the global executive search firm, has chosen the urban quarter of Wellington Place in Leeds as the location for its new corporate headquarters.

The business will be moving into 6 Wellington Place in February, with fit-out work already underway on its 12,000 sq ft Grade A office space.

Mackenzie Stuart has been headquartered in Leeds since it was established in 2005. It has the goal of becoming a £50m turnover business by 2026.

The statement added: “With a focus on creating a balance between work and social space, 7,500 sq ft of office space will include meeting rooms, quiet pods, video conferencing spaces, co-working space and private offices, while a further 4,500 sq ft will be social space providing a yoga studio, golf simulator, pool tables, casual dining areas and chill-out areas.”

Mackenzie Stuart, a global executive search firm, has chosen the urban quarter Wellington Place as its new corporate headquarters.(L-R) Dominic Paglia, Nichola Howarth, Will Peeke-Vout Picture BEVAN COCKERILL

Will Peeke-Vout, Director at Mackenzie Stuart commented: “We knew that to deliver our ambitious growth plans and business objectives, we would need not only a significantly larger office space, but one that engaged our current employees and helped us continue to attract a high calibre of talent.

"Our new office at Wellington Place will provide us with a combination of modern workspace and inspirational social space that will do just that, and we are extremely grateful to our partners at Design Tonic for turning our vision into a reality.”

Paul Pavia, commercial director at MEPC, the developer and asset manager behind Wellington Place, said: “Mackenzie Stuart is a fantastic business success story that’s evolved in Leeds, so we’re so pleased they have chosen Wellington Place as the destination to continue this growth."