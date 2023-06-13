Made Smarter under the spotlight as major roundtable event is held in Scarborough

Leading business figures will meet in Scarborough to highlight the success of a scheme which is helping manufacturing firms grow by embracing technology.

The York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub in conjunction with Made Smarter has joined forces with The Yorkshire Post to hold a roundtable discussion which will examine how York & North Yorkshire’s manufacturing economy can grow and prosper. Made Smarter helps businesses transform their performance with technology support and grant funding.

The invitation only event, which is due to be chaired by The Yorkshire Post’s deputy business editor Greg Wright, will be held at the Coventry University Scarborough campus on Thursday June 15. There will be extensive coverage of the debate in The Yorkshire Post.

The latest event follows the success of an inaugural round table which was held in York in March. Mike Pennington, who has joined the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub as a Business Relationship Manager, is helping businesses to forge connections with Made Smarter, a Government scheme which aims to boost UK manufacturing growth through industrial digital transformation.

Made Smarter was created following an industry-led review of how UK manufacturing industries can prosper through digital tools and innovation. The review was commissioned by the Government and was led by Professor Juergen Maier CBE, Co-Chair of Made Smarter.

With help from Made Smarter, small or medium-sized manufacturers based in Yorkshire, can access impartial advice and guidance from digital technology specialists.

Bosses can also secure a bespoke digital transformation roadmap for their business and receive advice on how to ensure their organisation is ready for digital transformation

Match funded grants of up to £20,000 are also available for the purchase of hardware and software and a digital leadership development programme has also been devised as part of the scheme. Mr Pennington said the debate in Scarborough would seek to develop themes which emerged in the previous discussion in York.

Participants will examine the importance of forging links between education and manufacturing while celebrating successes within the region. Mr Pennington said: “I am delighted to be back around the table again with The Yorkshire Post in Scarborough and the coast, discussing key issues in the sector while sharing best practice.”