'Made Smarter will provide many manufacturing businesses with opportunity for growth'

Leading business figures will meet in York next week to bang the drum for the county’s world class manufacturing companies.

The York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub in conjunction with Made Smarter is joining forces with The Yorkshire Post to hold a roundtable discussion to consider how the region’s manufacturing economy can grow and prosper. The invitation only event, which is due to be chaired by The Yorkshire Post’s deputy business editor Greg Wright, will be held on Wednesday March 22 at Hospitium in York.

The attendees are due to include leading business figures from across North Yorkshire and reports on the debate will be published in The Yorkshire Post business pages.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike Pennington, who has joined the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub as a Business Relationship Manager, is helping businesses to forge connections with Made Smarter, a Government scheme which aims to boost UK manufacturing growth through industrial digital transformation.

Mike Pennington has joined the York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub as Business Relationship Manager.

An adoption programme is underway, helping manufacturers to understand and overcome operational challenges through the use of digital technologies. Made Smarter also offers technology and learning support.

Businesses who register for the scheme are assessed by Digital Transformation Specialists who form a comprehensive plan to help them adopt digital technology. A leadership development programme is also on offer, as well as the potential to receive a match-funded grant of up to £20,000 to implement projects focused on key elements of the manufacturing process.

Mr Pennington said: “Made Smarter will provide many businesses in York and North Yorkshire with a great opportunity for growth. I would encourage all manufacturing, engineering and food producing businesses to take a close look at the Made Smarter offer. It opens doors to free, specialist expertise and potentially impactful funding to really help businesses achieve their goals.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Pennington previously held senior management and commercial positions across leading regional media groups. He has worked and lived in Yorkshire all his life. His 36-year career began as a sales adviser at Yorkshire Post Newspapers and he progressed to managing director level.

During his career in regional media, Mr Pennington witnessed sweeping changes in the way people consume news and how sales teams delivered client revenue proposals.

He said: “The newspaper industry had to change and that meant a great deal of collaboration, change management and determination to shift from a traditional print-based product to a digital first offering, with engaging content that could be successfully monetised.

"Businesses in all shapes and sizes are a key part of this region’s economy and Made Smarter will provide a real boost to many of them. I see a great deal of correlation between the media sector’s recent transformation and the future of the manufacturing transformation process.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The York & North Yorkshire Growth Hub is one of 38 Growth Hubs in England and its work is coordinated by the York & North Yorkshire Local