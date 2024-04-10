“Magnificent” plans for rooftop cafe on Hornsea’s boat launch given green light

Plans for the cafe on the compound on Hornsea’s South Promenade were unanimously approved by East Riding Council’s Eastern Area Planning Sub-Committee yesterday (Monday, April 8).

Coun Barbara Jefferson, of North Holderness ward which covers Hornsea, said the cafe would be a magnificent additional to the building and the area.

The approved plans stated the cafe would have seats for between 30 and 40 people including tourists who would be able to enjoy views of the sea from the roof.

An impression showing how the cafe on the roof of Hornsea Boat Launch, in South Promenade, Hornsea, East Riding of Yorkshire, could look.

Existing metal handrails around the edge of the roof will be replaced by higher, glazed balustrade to improve safety and provide uninterrupted views of the sea.

Councillors heard money raised at the cafe would go towards supporting Hornsea Rescue, an independent lifeboat charity based in the compound.

A total of 32 comments were lodged in support of the application which also has the backing of Hornsea Town Council.

Coun Jefferson said she was delighted by the positive reception the plans had received.

The independent ward councillor said: “This will make a magnificent addition to the South Promenade, adding to the experience and building on the boat compound.

“It’s going to create a destination not only for the fishing fraternity but also for Hornsea Rescue volunteers and it will provide a space for functions and events.

“This will help the rescue service and all the good work that they do, please support the application so they can get on with trying to fund it.”

Coun John Whittle, also an independent ward member for North Holderness, said the plans ticked all the boxes.

The councillor said: “It’ll improve the visitor experience and help raise funds for our wonderful rescue boat facility.