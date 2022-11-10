Magtec appoints senior automotive and manufacturing industry leader as non-executive director

Steve Nixon has joined the company as non-executive director and is guiding its transformation from a research and development specialist to volume manufacturer. He brings more than four decades of experience in international and blue chip companies, including 18 years at Ford Motor Company in the UK and Germany followed by senior management roles at global technology group Freudenberg and machine industry manufacturer Renold.

Founded and owned by chief technology officer Marcus Jenkins, Magtec is a major designer, manufacturer and integrator of drive systems for electric and hybrid vehicles.

Andrew Gilligan, managing director of Rotherham-based Magtec, said: “We are delighted to welcome Steve Nixon to the Magtec family as non-executive director. We are always looking for ways to improve what we do and his extensive experience and knowledge of manufacturing processes will be invaluable to achieving our growth ambitions.”

Advertisement Hide Ad