Famed for being Britain’s oldest living convent and the country’s second ever school for girls, the Bar Convent is one of the city’s best known buildings, located on the corner of Nunnery Lane and Blossom Street near Micklegate Bar. Formally known as the Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre, it houses an 18th century chapel, which features the relic of St. Margaret Clitherow, a modern exhibition, an award-winning 22-bedroom guest house, café, gift shop, garden and three meeting rooms.

It was founded in 1686 at a time when education for girls was rare and it was illegal to be Catholic. Despite this prohibition, a group of brave religious sisters, now known as the Congregation of Jesus, led by Mary Ward, opened this secret convent and their legacy lives on today with the Bar Convent being central to the global order. More than 200 schools worldwide bear Mary Ward’s name.

The restoration and refurbishment project will involve the repair and redecoration of more than 280 windows, the re-roofing of 19-21 Blossom Street by using Welsh slate and improving the thermal insulation, and a host of minor repairs to the building’s brickwork and stonework. The historical significance of the Bar Convent is reflected in parts of the building being Grade I listed, and others Grade II, which means all the building work must be conducted within strict guidelines.

Nathan Hughes, director of Gate & Bar, left, with Vernon Carter, managing director of CG Building & Restoration, and James Foster, chief operations officer at the Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre, as work starts on a major new conservation project at York’s iconic Bar Convent.

York-based CG Building & Restoration have been tasked with completing the sensitive conservation work, working closely with local project managers Gate & Bar.

James Foster, chief operations officer at the Bar Convent Living Heritage Centre, said: “We work continuously to keep the buildings in good condition but given their age, every few years it is inevitable that more substantial conservation work needs to be undertaken. This latest project is our first major programme since 2015, giving us the chance to renew some significant exterior features of the building with the help of local construction professionals who know the city and the Bar Convent’s heritage extremely well.”

Vernon Carter, managing director of CG Building & Restoration, added: “We are thrilled to have been given the opportunity to work on such a high-profile historic building in York. The work required suits our expertise perfectly, and we look forward to making our contribution to the long term future of a building that is not only locally significant, but internationally.”

As the main contractor, CG Building & Restoration is organising all the logistical, access and safety measures needed for the building team to complete its work, including scaffolding which spans the whole external wall of the Bar Convent facing onto Blossom Street. It will also install a temporary roof structure for the re-roofing works to ensure disruption to residents, hotel guests, visitors and other stakeholders is minimised during the work.

Nathan Hughes, director of Gate & Bar, said: “This project comes with a great level of responsibility to safeguard the future of the building.”