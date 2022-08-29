Major funding boost for Leeds-based Alivini, the supplier of Italian food and wine

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When the Covid-19 pandemic hit, Alivini saw its business slump by 90 per cent overnight, which was largely due to its reliance on the hospitality trade.

A spokesman said: "Now, business is growing, and the firm is looking to the future with renewed confidence following the financial boost from the Covid-19 Additional Relief Fund (CARF)."

The company was founded in 1975 to supply wines and food from all regions of Italy.

Robert Henderson, economic development programme leader at Leeds City Council, said: "Any business that pays rates in Leeds and suffered a significant reduction in revenue during the pandemic should be considering making an application. Already, more than 200 businesses have shared over £5m in refunds just by taking a few minutes to look at the criteria and complete the online application."

Nigel Linton, Alivini’s head of accounts, said: “Pre-pandemic, 90 per cent of our business was with the restaurant trade and we saw this go literally overnight. It was an extremely difficult time for us and we were losing a lot of money each month.

“We’re extremely grateful to our loyal customers who have stuck by us, and as a result we’re gradually building the business back up to pre-pandemic levels.

“We heard about the CARF from Leeds City Council and decided to apply to help with difficulties not just caused by Covid but also the ongoing cost of living crisis.”

He continued: “The support we’ve received has literally meant the difference between keeping going or considering closing the Leeds outlet and reducing the size of overall operations.

“It was an extremely easy process, and I’d certainly recommend any eligible businesses across the district to apply straightaway.”

Alivini’s portfolio includes the brands Santa Margherita, Col d’Orcia, and the award-winning Brunello di Montalcino Riserva Poggio al Vento.

The spokesman said: "Under the CARF scheme, companies that pay business rates to Leeds City Council, and can demonstrate a significant loss of revenue in the 21/22 accounting period, can apply for a share of £24m Covid relief funding. Applications for the scheme close on 30 September 2022, so businesses are being urged to apply as soon as possible."

"Many businesses with premises in Leeds saw a fall in revenue or losses associated with the pandemic through no fault of their own, and this funding is intended to provide these firms with a boost to help them recover from the impact faster.