Major Italian firm Danieli to open new headquarters in South Yorkshire

Global steel business Danieli has committed to a major investment in the UK with the development of a new headquarters in South Yorkshire.

The Italian-based group, which has annual revenues of £3.6 billion, is to build a 47,000 sq ft head office, research and distribution facility in Rotherham.

Harworth Group plc will develop the new Danieli headquarters at its flagship Advanced Manufacturing Park site, which is already home to manufacturers including Boeing, Rolls-Royce and the UK Atomic Energy Authority.

Andrew Betts, managing director at Danieli UK, said: “Our development of a new headquarters is a landmark moment for the company and a very significant signal of our future growth in the UK.

“Danieli has enjoyed stellar growth since it launched in the UK 25 years ago and this major investment to bring all our operations onto a single site further strengthens our ability to support our partners in the UK steel and metals recycling industry as they move towards net zero. We first opened a 3,000 sq ft site in the Lower Don Valley in 1999 and this move to a 47,000 sq ft headquarters on the prestigious Advanced Manufacturing Park is the latest chapter in our growth story in the UK.”

The new facility will be situated next to the McLaren Automotive Composites Technology Centre, with frontage onto the Sheffield Parkway. Work will start on the project this month and is expected to be completed before the end of 2024.

Danieli designs, builds and installs low emission plants for the steel industry and produces quality special steels. The new headquarters will support the further growth of the firm in the UK, with state-of-the-art laboratory facilities and will increase its distribution capabilities five-fold.

Chris Davidson, regional director for Yorkshire & Central at Harworth, said: “Danieli is a world-leader in the supply of high-technology plant and equipment, so we are delighted that they have chosen the Advanced Manufacturing Park as the site of their UK headquarters and appointed Harworth to develop this facility.