Major new industrial development set to provide economic boost for South Yorkshire

A major new industrial development is set to provide an economic boost for Yorkshire’s traditional industrial heartland.

Building work has started on a 72,685 sq ft warehouse and distribution unit at Hellaby Industrial Estate in Rotherham, South Yorkshire.

Vinter Estates secured planning consent for ‘Focus 72’ in July this year and has appointed Hull based construction firm Hobson & Porter to deliver the project. The scheme replaces the former Bensons for Beds unit on the park. Other occupiers on the estate include Clipper, Stanley, TNT, and KP Snacks.

Savills and Heaney Micklethwaite have been jointly instructed to market the unit to prospective occupiers.

Tom Asher, director in the industrial team at Savills Leeds, said: “We continue to see a significant lack of supply for new, high quality, mid-sized industrial accommodation across Yorkshire but demand remains at an all-time high in our digital age. It is encouraging to see Vinter Estates committing to this speculative venture and testament to the strength of location and connectivity.”