A popular but ageing leisure centre site could be transformed into a new sports and wellbeing hub under plans announced by Leeds City Council.

The council said it was making ‘good’ progress towards identifying funding to replace Fearnville Leisure Centre in Gipton.

The council’s plans would see a new wellbeing centre being built on part of the King George V Playing Fields. Indoor amenities would include a large main swimming pool, learner pool, sports hall, fitness studios, spin room and a 120-station gym as well as a community café and adventure play area.

Major improvements would also be made to Fearnville’s outdoor offer, with an all-weather pitch, tennis courts, skatepark and play zone among the proposed features.

Fearnville Leisure centre in Leeds could be transformed into a new sports and wellbeing hub under plans announced by Leeds City Council. Picture supplied by Leeds City Council.

A planning application has been submitted by the council and, if approved, it is hoped that work could get under way in the middle of 2024. The existing centre would remain open while the new facility takes shape.

The bulk of the funding for the scheme is proposed to be sourced from a mix of external grant support, the council’s capital programme and developer contributions.