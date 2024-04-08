The company behind the fashion brand’s UK shops, No Ordinary Designer Label Limited (NODL), hired administrators from Teneo last month.

On Monday, they said 11 Ted Baker stores will be shut by the end of next week, with the loss of around 120 jobs.

Meanwhile, around 25 head office workers will also be made redundant in a bid to cut central costs.

The joint administrators for the company behind Ted Baker has confirmed 11 UK stores will be closed by April 19, resulting in the loss of about 120 store roles. ( Photo by Nicholas.T.Ansell/PA Wire)

The administrators also revealed four further stores will close after landlords served notice on the sites prior to the insolvency.

These stores will shut “in the coming weeks” and result in approximately another 100 job losses.

In late March, Teneo, which was appointed as administrator of No Ordinary Designer Label Limited (NODL), said that the company runs 46 Ted Baker stores in the UK, a website and concessions.