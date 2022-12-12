A popular Yorkshire butcher who was targeted by thieves said this is a threat felt by butchers in the run up to Christmas.

Malcolm Michael’s, based at Leeds’ Crossgates Centre, caught thieves on CCTV attempting to break into his shop on December 6. Malcolm, who began his butchers business inside Leeds Kirkgate Market before relocating, said this is a common trend at this time of year.

He said: “Especially with the cost of living, I’ve been hearing about butchers being targeted for expensive cuts of meat like sirloin steaks, cheese and anything they can either sell on or eat.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Fortunately for us the thieves were unsuccessful but they have done damage.It’s a hard time for people and businesses this winter especially so we are already offering free fruit to children and raising money to buy presents for those in need.

Malcolm Michael says he has been forced to move out of Kirkgate Market

Advertisement Hide Ad