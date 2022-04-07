The freehold of the 175,211 sq ft Huddersfield site was acquired by a special purpose vehicle (SPV) owned by funds managed by ARA Dunedin.

The SPV has acquired the entire site from Clearbell Capital for £8.425m, which reflects a net initial yield of 5.91 per cent.

Gordon Kellie, head of origination at ARA Dunedin, said: “It’s great to have added another high quality, mid-sized box to our portfolio, that is in a sought-after location with a strong and well-known tenant in place.”

Mamas & Papas' headquarters in Huddersfield.

The modern building sits within an established industrial location on Colne Bridge Road, which is less than two miles from Junction 25 of the M62 Motorway.

Mamas & Papas has been based there for almost eight years. The company completed a £10.3m sale and lease back of its headquarters in Huddersfield in 2017.

It has leased the site, which includes a high bay distribution warehouse interlinked to a two-storey office building, until May 2029.

The investment team at Leeds property agent, Gent Visick (GV), acted for the SPV and Clearbell Capital was represented by CPP.

Garry Howes, director of investment at GV, said: “This is the global HQ and sole distribution centre for well-known baby brand Mamas & Papas, which has 30 stores across the UK and has been in business for more than 40 years.

"Market demand for modern freehold logistics warehousing, with strong tenants like this is high. Its location and grade A specification combined to deliver an attractive investment opportunity for our client.”