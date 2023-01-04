High street nursery brand Mamas & Papas said it was on course for a record-breaking financial year after it reported strong trading in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Mamas & Papas said year-on-year sales grew 16 per cent in the eight weeks to December 25. The business, which designs, wholesales and retails travel systems, nursery furniture and children’s clothing ranges, also registered its best-ever trading day on Black Friday (November 25), with 30 of its 52 stores setting new records.

In a statement, Mamas & Papas said: “In a sign of a rebounding high street, store-based sales grew 27 per cent driven by double-digit like for like sales and new store openings.”

Last year, it opened a total of 15 concessions under its partnership with retailer NEXT, along with two new concessions with Marks & Spencer.

Its best-performing category over the period was children’s clothing, which was up 43 per cent on the prior year, followed by toys and gifts, which increased 27 per cent.

Mark Saunders, chief executive officer of Mamas & Papas, said: “We’re delighted to be reporting such a strong performance as we head for a record-breaking financial year.

"Our digital business made a positive contribution, but footfall and store-based sales significantly surpassed pre-pandemic levels over the Black Friday and Christmas trading period, which is a clear sign of Britain’s love of the high street.

“Despite the ongoing cost of living challenges for many customers, we’re continuing to see the resilience across all product categories in the nursery market, where we’re now achieving a 17 per cent share.

“In 2023 we are building on this momentum by continuing to invest in our growth strategy, meaning that customers will see even more concessions opening with NEXT and Marks & Spencer.

“We’re also developing new brand partnerships and product launches while increasing investment in our communities and colleagues through our ESG agenda.”

He added: “Whether it’s through our website or in-store, our goal continues to be the most accessible nursery brand with an unrivalled commitment to our customers.”

Earlier this year, Mamas & Papas introduced a new circularity strategy to help reduce the amount of clothing sent to landfill each year, including a new store-based take-back scheme under its partnership with charity Oxfam.

Mamas & Papas, which was founded more than 40 years ago, sells a range of British-designed products including nursery furniture and interiors, pushchairs, clothing, equipment and toys.