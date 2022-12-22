Management buyout completed at UK distributor of specialist building materials products

Yorkshire advisers have played leading roles in a management buyout at a specialist building materials distributor.

Established more than 30 years ago, EPMS Supplies Limited provides services to the construction sector and is one of the industry’s longest serving independent stockists of specialist building material products.

The company operates nationwide from three sites across the UK and has grown under the leadership of former managing director and majority owner Don Blair, who has directed the business since it was founded.

BHP LLP has advised EPMS for more than a decade, providing a range of accountancy, audit, and taxation advisory services to support the company in its growth.

A team from BHP Corporate Finance led by Will Holmes, Hamish Morrison and Luke Harrower advised the shareholders on the disposal to the management team.

Mr Holmes said: “This deal is a great example of the resilient Yorkshire business community; EPMS has demonstrated robust growth since the pandemic and is a great platform for the management team to continue driving the business forward and achieve further success.”

Mr Blair said: “I am absolutely delighted that the company will carry on developing with the existing loyal staff and that the transaction will see the management team, led by Kevin Earles and Christopher Hemingway, take ownership of the company moving forwards.”

The Leeds-based law firm Clarion provided legal advice on the transaction. The team at Clarion involved in the deal included Jonathan Simms, Sarah Harrison, and Brian D’Arcy, together with Ben Slack and Francesca Sykes.

Shawbrook funded the transaction to facilitate the deal. Shawbrook was advised by Gunnercooke, and financial due diligence was provided by BTG Advisory.

Matthew Fannon, a director at Shawbrook, said: "We are delighted to work with the management team and support the business on the next part of its journey.

"We were able to provide the team with a flexible funding solution which supports the buyout but also provides headroom for further growth”

The management team were supported by Rob Burton and Richard Weston from Azets who provided corporate finance advice, while a team from Gordons led by Jonathan Asquez provided legal advice.

BHP is one of the largest independent firms of chartered accountants in Yorkshire and North Derbyshire.

The firm employs more than 440 staff, including 36 partners, at its offices in Sheffield, Cleckheaton, Leeds, Chesterfield, and York.

The corporate deals market in Yorkshire has remained robust during 2022, despite the pressures on the economy caused by soaring inflation, supply chain disruption and the cost of living crisis.