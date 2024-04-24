Management consultancy Q5 marks 5 years of growth and community impact in Leeds

The Leeds-based firm said that since 2019, it has seen continuous growth, with the expansion of the team leading to an office move to Yorkshire House on Greek Street to allow the company to continue to build its operations.

In the last five years, Q5 has completed 50 programmes of work for a number of clients across a range of sectors throughout the north of England. It has supported large local employers and brands including HSBC, NHS Digital, Yorkshire Water, Sheffield Forgemasters, Miller Homes, Matalan, and the Joseph Rowntree Foundation.

Beyond its commercial success, Q5 said it remains deeply rooted in the local Leeds community, making a meaningful difference through its pro bono consulting initiatives, Pop Up and The Q5 Foundation.

The schemes have offered support to local organisations and charities including Leeds University Union, Huddersfield Town Football Club Foundation, and the Marie Collins Foundation.

The Q5 Foundation also works closely with its charity partners; Leeds Learning Alliance and CATCH Leeds, as it actively contributes to the local area and fosters a culture of giving back.

Looking to the future, Q5 said it remains dedicated to being an integral part of the local community and making a difference through its work with clients and The Q5 Foundation. By continuing to focus on improving organisational health, Q5 aims to drive positive change and contribute to the advancement of people, economics and society.

Olly Purnell, founder and managing partner, said: “It’s been a source of great pride that Q5 has grown an outstanding team in Leeds over the last five years. Our consultants have worked on some fantastic projects with local businesses, and our pop up consulting service has provided some exceptional support to Yorkshire-based charities too.”

Q5, which has offices in London and Cardiff, also has operations in Australia, the US and the Middle East.