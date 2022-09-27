Manager at Yorkshire manufacturing company helps to revive golden age of steam engines

Mark Angus, who works as a tool-room manager at Ellis Patents’, which is based in Rillington, North Yorkshire, enjoys building steam engines in his spare time.

Over the last eight years he has been working on a full-scale replica of a Foster steam engine, which was originally built by William Foster & Co in Lincoln in the early 20th century.

He said: “I’ve been fascinated by steam engines ever since I was at school, and building them was something I day-dreamed about when everyone else in my class was undoubtedly dreaming of scoring the winning goal in the Cup Final at Wembley.”

“Sensibly, I started small, building four miniature engines before stepping up to a 6” scale model of a McLaren traction engine that I finished in 2014. When that was achieved, I think my family hoped that would be the end of my obsession but I already had the Foster in mind.”

With the exception of drawings and the engine’s boiler, he carried out the entire building project at home, including machining all the castings and components. His daughters, Tilly and Jessica helped out with the work and are commemorated on a plaque on the engine that reads “M Angus & Daughters Engineers.”

Since finishing the Foster, he has been travelling around country to shows and steam rallies showing off handiwork.

“The top speed of the Foster is eight miles per hour so you really do have to plan ahead when agreeing to go anywhere,” added Mark. “We went all the way to Masham a few weeks ago but thankfully hitched a lift on a low loader, otherwise we’d still be on our way home.”

Ellis Patents tool-room manager Mark Angus (left) with MD Danny Macfarlane

And what is Mr Angus’ next project?

He said: “There’ll definitely be something but I’ve not yet decided on what it’ll be. I’d just make a note to check in with me in around eight years’ time and see what I’ve come up with.”

Ellis Patents is one of the world’s largest cable cleat manufacturers.

