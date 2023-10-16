A collection of more than 100 original songs of South Asian heritage by Bradford and Keighley writers has been launched at a celebratory event with support from Manningham Housing Association (MHA), Bradford Council and The Leap.

The project was the brainchild of Sadar Uddin, MHA community cartnership and investment manager, as a vehicle to revive, preserve and promote the writing of Baul music in Bradford which will be UK City of Culture in 2025.

The district is home to numerous writers of Baul music - which originated in Bangladesh and West Bengal - but most of their work has never been published.

However, thanks to financial backing from the Bradford Council Arts, Culture and Heritage Fund, and the Leap Pioneer Programme, MHA has published two volumes of lyrics in both English and Bengali together with sheet music.

MHA vice chair, Rupert Pometsey (centre left) and writer Novin Siddek inspect the specially commissioned cake at the launch of Baul & Mystic Songs of South Asian Heritage Volumes 1 & 2.

The writers were also presented with certificates in recognition of their achievements by MHA deputy chief executive Ulfat Hussain, who wrote the foreword for both volumes.

He said: “The Baul Heritage Project stands as a testament to our commitment to tenant and resident empowerment. As the first project of its kind by a social housing provider, this unique endeavour unites tenants and residents, fostering a collective of talented individuals eager to contribute to the broader community’s enrichment.

“We extend our heartfelt gratitude to Bradford Council and The Leap for their generous support which enabled us to showcase the remarkable talents of our songwriters, poets and artists.

“We sincerely hope to see their exceptional work form a significant part of Bradford’s tenure as UK City of Culture 2025 where it can rightfully receive the recognition and appreciation it deserves.”