Manufacturer becomes first in sector to win seal of approval for hydrogen and carbon capture

Graham Hart Process Technology Ltd, the Yorkshire heat transfer manufacturing specialist has become the first heat transfer manufacturers granted ‘Fit for’ status under the new standards programme for the hydrogen production and carbon capture industries.
By Victoria ClaphamContributor
Published 29th Apr 2024, 14:15 BST

The Bradford based company, which is a leading global design and manufacturer of high integrity heat transfer and specialised pressure equipment, has passed a series of assessments and audits under the schemes Fit for Hydrogen (F4H2) and Fit for Carbon Capture, Usage and Storage (F4CCUS).

The Government backed programme demonstrates that companies working within the supply chain for hydrogen and carbon capture understand the specific requirements of their potential customers and can demonstrate high standards of quality management and performance across their business.

Achieving ‘granted’ status for both standards strengthens Graham Hart’s proposition for customers working on regional, national and global engineering projects focused on decarbonisation.

Chris Hart, Managing Director of Graham Hart Process Technology

Chris Hart, Managing Director, said: “Achieving F4H2 and F4CCUS status is a significant milestone in our service offering, and demonstrates confidence in our capability to supply the growing hydrogen and carbon capture markets. We are the only heat exchange manufacturer to have achieved AMRC’s Fit for Nuclear accreditation, and these additions only further strengthen our credentials as a leading manufacturer for the energy industry.”

After a pilot programme in the Humber region in 2023, F4H2 and F4CCUS have become approved as extensions of a long-standing ‘Fit for’ model of supplier development led by the Nuclear Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre (AMRC).

Further details on the services offered by Graham Hart can be found at www.graham-hart.com

