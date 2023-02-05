Developer ​​Scarborough Group International is in talks with an advanced manufacturing company about taking on a giant new 175,000 sq ft building that will be at the heart of a new industrial and logistics hub due to be created opposite Thorpe Park and The Springs, The Yorkshire Post can reveal.

Outline planning permission has been submitted for the overall scheme, which will be called Integral, and initial discussions are taking place with an unnamed tenant for what would be the biggest building on the site.

It is intended that the 60-acre site will eventually become home to a host of companies of different sizes within the advanced manufacturing, logistics and industrial sectors.

Adam Varley, development director for Scarborough Group, said around 40 per cent of the overall site will be set aside for green space.