Market volatility and sharp increase in interest rates hits house buyer confidence, says MJ Gleeson

Housebuilder MJ Gleeson has reported that market volatility and a sharp increase in interest rates following the mini-budget has damaged buyer confidence.

The company said there had also been a slowdown in demand since the mini-budget.

The number of houses that customers reserved on each of its Gleeson Homes sites dropped from 0.42 a year ago to 0.26 in the past six weeks, it said.

Cancellation rates in the same period jumped to 41 per cent compared to 20 per cent in the first ten weeks of the year.

James Thomson, CEO of MJ Gleeson plc

“In September we announced record revenue and profits for the year to 30 June 2022 and said that we were well-positioned to deliver further profitable growth in the current financial year, notwithstanding the outlook for the broader economy,” said chairman Dermot Gleeson.

“Shareholders will be well aware that since then much has changed.

“The market volatility and sharp increase in interest rates following the mini-budget impacted buyer confidence and caused a significant slowdown in demand.”

Mr Gleeson said the average price that one of his homes has sold for rose by 9 per cent over the past year to £186,500.

He said that the company’s homes still “remain attractive to first time buyers” despite the price increases.

“Furthermore, we are now seeing interest from customers who might previously have considered a more expensive property built by another developer but who, in the current environment, are attracted by Gleeson’s more affordable price points,” Mr Gleeson said.

The company, which is led by chief executive James Thomson, believes it can deliver between 1,600 and 2,000 homes during this financial year.

It is actively building on 88 sites, up by six compared to this time last year, and is selling homes on 68 sites, eight higher than a year ago.

“While it is far too early to call a recovery, we were encouraged by yesterday’s autumn statement,” Mr Gleeson said.

“We would expect to see the re-emergence of buyer confidence as the wider macro volatility subsides.

“What is more, there are good reasons to hope that an improving outlook for longer term interest rates will result in greater mortgage availability and affordability.”

Founded in Sheffield, the business was floated on the London Stock Exchange in the 1960s. Last month, Gleeson Homes was granted planning permission to build 199 homes off Hollym Road in Withernsea.

Gleeson Homes, which is part of MJ Gleeson plc, specialises in selling affordable homes for first-time buyers, with two bedroom homes starting from around £100,000 and an average selling price of around £167,000.

Gleeson Homes has nine area offices in the Midlands, South Yorkshire, West Yorkshire, East Yorkshire, Tees Valley, Tyne and Wear, Cumbria, Merseyside and Greater Manchester with a head office in Sheffield.