Market Weighton education marketing agency’s delight at awards recognition and new clients

Jo Costello, a long-standing member of Forward & Thinking, has been appointed business development director.

Forward & Thinking (F&T) is winning new clients and contracts, appointing a business development director, and securing a prestigious marketing award nomination in recognition of its work within the education sector.

The agency works with a large number of colleges and universities and is fast growing its portfolio of clients thanks to the team’s education and media buying specialisms.

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team recently celebrated making the finals at the Prolific North Marketing Awards having been shortlisted in the ‘Best Education Campaign’ category for a campaign working alongside Leicester College.

Alison Johnson, F&T’s founder and director, said: “We were thrilled to be shortlisted for such a prestigious award.

“The Prolific North Awards are a big deal in our industry and to be finalists recognised our strengths as an edu-marketing specialist agency.

“We love working with education clients and the shortlisting is great recognition for our hard working and dedicated team. We enjoyed celebrating with fellow nominees at the lavish event and hope to secure a win next year.”

In addition to recent hires, the agency has internally promoted Jo Costello, a long-standing and respected member of the team.

Jo joined F&T in 2015 and started out as an account manager before becoming senior account manager and laterly business development manager.

Jo said: “Having joined Forward & Thinking following a career in media sales I immediately knew I had landed a special role. F&T is a unique agency and I quickly became a member of the close-knit family.