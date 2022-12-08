Marketing and creative design firm The Individual Agency has broken the £1m turnover mark following significant client wins, job creation and the relocation to bigger city centre premises.

The Leeds-based agency, known as TIA, which specialises in providing clients with brand management, graphic design, social media management and web design and development, attributes its success to growing its retained client base including Mr Freeze, SUSO, Sunny D, Del Monte, Welch’s, Ben Shaws, Slumberdown bedding and US-based Baker Co.

Significant client wins in 2022 have also bolstered TIA. The agency was appointed by Purity Global cleaning products, supporting the launch of its Crystale brand into Asda stores with social media activity.

It also designed and developed new websites for Kirkstall Brewery and quartz worktop supplier Roann Kitchen Worktops.

The company has supported new product launches at Nix&Kix, the natural drink manufacturer, and created merchandise for the UK launch of Bareksten Norwegian Gin.

Meanwhile, it has also worked with Refresco Beverages’ Emerge brand and its 2023 sponsorship of Tough Mudder, and Young+ educational consultant, developing the brand and positioning for the start-up.

TIA, which was founded by managing director Michelle Edgar-Parsons in 2008, has invested in expanding its team with nine new appointments in 2022 to meet increasing client demand. To accommodate its growing workforce, it has moved to a new office, with a bar, in the grade two listed Round Foundry.

Ms Edgar-Parsons said: “2022 has been an incredible year for TIA. To reach a turnover of £1m is testament to the team's tenacity, talent and commitment to our clients.

“As well as attracting and nurturing the best talent, our success can further be attributed to maintaining our values and working only with clients who align with them. This has resulted in working with the majority of our clients for over ten years and securing all of our business, retained and new, purely through referrals and personal relationships.