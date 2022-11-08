Marks Electrical reports boom in energy efficient laundry machine sales

The business said sales of laundry appliances with energy efficiency A ratings grew by 35 per cent in the six months to the end of September.

Sales of less efficient models stayed broadly flat, the business said.

It marks an overall swing to energy efficient major domestic appliances, the business revealed on Tuesday, as it also reported strong sales of televisions, cookers and vacuum cleaners.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief executive Mark Smithson said: “I’m proud of the performance we’ve delivered against a tough backdrop, with the group’s sales up 15.1 per cent in a very challenging market where the online MDA and CE markets were down over 15 per cent in our first half.”​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​

“As growth momentum continues to build going into the peak trading period, with an acceleration in October and a strong start to November, our focus on operational excellence and cash flow generation, combined with our net cash position, provides us with a robust platform to generate continued profitable market share growth and deliver on our full-year targets.”