Marks & Spencer: Retail giant announces hourly pay rise for 40,000 staff

The group said it was spending £89m on increasing pay for UK customer assistants across its food and clothing shops from £10.90 an hour to £12 an hour from April 1.

For staff working in London, minimum hourly wages will rise from £12.05 to £13.15.

The move means M&S staff will be paid slightly more than the National Living Wage, often referred to as the minimum wage, which is set to rise to £11.44 in April and will apply to 21- and 22-year-olds for the first time.

Some 40,000 staff at Marks & Spencer are set to benefit from a pay rise from April, as it becomes the latest retailer to announce a hike ahead of a rise in the national minimum wage. (Photo by Ian West/PA Wire)

M&S said the higher hourly rate equates to about £180 a month more for full-time workers.

Stuart Machin, the retailer’s chief executive, said it marked the group’s “biggest ever investment” into pay, with standard hourly wages rising by a quarter over two years.

“Our vision is to be the most trusted retailer – and that starts with being the most trusted employer,” he added.

Other UK retailers have announced pay rises for shop workers in recent months.

Discounted supermarket Lidl said its 26,000 hourly-paid employees will benefit from entry level rates of £12 an hour from March, rising to £13 with length of service.

Those working in stores inside the M25 will see pay rates rise to £13.55, increasing to £13.85 over time.