Marston’s pub group hopes for Rugby World Cup boost after wet July and August

The boss of Marston’s said the pub group is set for a weekend sales boost from the Rugby World Cup, particularly in Wales, as it revealed strengthening trade.

The company, which runs 1,415 pubs across the UK, revealed that sales jumped by around a tenth for the past year despite an impact from “wetter weather” in July and August.

It came as the company also cut a number of head office jobs in order to help save £5m amid pressure from rising costs. Bosses at the company said sales rebounded in recent weeks amid improved weather and resilient consumer spending. Andrew Andrea, chief executive of the group, told the PA news agency that its Welsh business, which includes Brains pubs it bought in 2020, has been strong as rugby matches have helped trade.

“We’ve seen a particular boost from the rugby at our 200 pubs in Wales,” he said.