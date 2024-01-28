Martin Lewis 'would rather wire nipples to electrodes' than become PM after focus groups hail finance expert

A segment on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg programme this morning saw groups of Labour, Conservative and swing voters interviewed for their views about political leaders and the state of the country in the run-up to the General Election, which is likely to take place in November.

Each of the groups expressed considerable pessimism about the direction of the country and how public services are operating, with largely negative views given about Rishi Sunak and Keir Starmer.

However, when asked if there was anyone in the country who they would like to be Prime Minister either from the political world or outside it, the groups independently put Mr Lewis’s name forward.

Martin Lewis has said he wouldn't want to work in politics after focus groups hailed him as the best choice for Prime Minister. Picture: Kirsty O'Connor/PA Wire

Responding to the segment on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Lewis said that while he was flattered the political world is not for him.

He said that the way Westminster operates and requires those involved to “sell policies they disagree with” and “play the system” puts him off becoming involved.

He wrote: “Apparently I was the choice of voters on @bbclaurak to be PM.

“That's flattering, thank you very kindly, but I'd rather wire my nipples to electrodes.

“Our system is overly adversarial - mandating politicians to lie and sell policies they disagree with in order to hold the party line. It is structured with an official ‘opposition’ designed to oppose for the sake of it.

“Few can thrive in that environment. I believe in public service, but my mental health isn't robust enough. I wouldn't subject my family to it - would you?

“Ps I admire politicians of all sides who try. Most I meet are actually trying to do good. But in the end to do that you have to play the system and be incredibly mentally robust.”

Business Secretary Kemi Badenoch told the BBC One show that people are fed up with the “toxicity” in politics and figures appearing to act on “their own personal ambitions” rather than the best interests of the country.

Following the segment involving the focus groups, Ms Badenoch said she was struck by how “people are fed up with the toxicity, I would say, in politics at the moment, where it looks like people are interested in their own personal ambitions rather than for people in the country.”

Ms Badenoch acknowledged people were also concerned about the cost-of-living crisis but insisted Rishi Sunak is “very competent” and “running the economy well”.

“There’s now too much in terms of personality politics, there’s too much reporting, I would say, of Westminster gossip,” Ms Badenoch said.

She hit out at former Tory MP Nadine Dorries specifically, who was also on the programme, saying: “You have one of your panel who has written an entire book, The Plot, mostly conspiracy theory. People are hearing all sorts of things that are not true.”

Ms Dorries subsequently accused Ms Badenoch of pursuing leadership ambitions despite her denials.

It was put to Ms Dorries by Laura Kuenssberg on the BBC that Business Secretary Ms Badenoch had effectively argued that people “stirring the pot” should “shut up”.

Ms Dorries said: “She is one of those people, so I would suggest that she takes her own advice. Kemi Badenoch launched … as reported in the media, a botched leadership bid against Rishi Sunak last December.

“Her mentor, the people that she works with, are the same people who removed Boris Johnson. These people, like Kemi and others, these rebels, they should actually, although Rishi Sunak was a key part of removing Boris Johnson… they should get behind Rishi Sunak.”

She added: “Kemi Badenoch and others, Robert Jenrick and others, what they are out for are themselves. They are not out for the benefit of the individuals in the country and the citizens.”

She said there has been “years of chaos” after Mr Johnson was removed, adding: “There’s been a moral and professional dereliction of their duty to do what they … were elected to do as public servants, that is to serve the people.