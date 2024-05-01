Massive carbon capture plans for Ferrybridge and Leeds sites revealed by enfinium

The company, which runs a giant site in Ferrybridge and is currently in the process of building a new facility at Skelton Grange in Leeds, has published a new plan on how it intends to decarbonise its own operations and deliver carbon removals “at scale” to help the UK achieve its net zero targets.

The plan states the introduction of carbon capture technology could allow its Ferrybridge and Skelton Grange plants to capture more than 800,000 tonnes of carbon per year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It is hoped that carbon capture could begin at Ferrybridge from 2030 and from Skelton Grange from 2035.

Enfinium CEO Mike Maudsley at Skelton Grange site. Captured by The Yorkshire Post photographer Jonathan Gawthorpe.

The report states different options for removing captured carbon are under consideration.

It says: "For our Ferrybridge site, we are looking at two potential transport options – pipeline and rail. In 2023, we signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Navigator Terminals, a bulk liquid storage provider in the UK and began assessing a joint project to transport captured CO2 for storage in the North Sea.

"This ‘Train to Zero’ rail link would transport captured CO2 from our Ferrybridge EfW facilities in West Yorkshire to Navigator’s storage facilities in Teesside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The CO2 would then be transported safely offshore for permanent storage. This is an exciting UK-first project and would open new possibilities for our country’s decarbonisation aims. Bechtel was selected to support the feasibility work underpinning the concept.

"We have separately conducted a pre-feasibility study to identify the engineering necessary to lay a CO2 pipeline from Ferrybridge to either the Humber or Teesside for CO2 storage offshore.”

Mike Maudsley, CEO of enfinium, said: “Today enfinium uses waste that cannot be recycled, which would otherwise go to climate damaging landfill, to generate low carbon homegrown energy. Installing carbon capture technology will allow us to go further and remove more than one million tonnes of carbon dioxide from the atmosphere every year.

“Carbon removals is a once in a generation opportunity for the waste sector globally. With bold leadership and in partnership with governments we can pioneer a credible and affordable pathway to zero emissions and green growth.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The company’s Net Zero Transition Plan has been independently verified by independent engineering consultancy Arup.