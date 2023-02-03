'Massive step forwards' for Thorpe Park masterplan as 2,000 extra workers prepare to arrive at Leeds site

The imminent arrival of 2,000 workers at a purpose-built new office at Thorpe Park in Leeds represents a “massive step forwards” for an ambitious masterplan to have 15,000 workers based at the forward-thinking business park, bosses have said.

Credit management company Lowell is preparing to move staff onto the site from the firm’s current base at Leeds Valley Park into a new seven-storey headquarters.

The Lowell building will be called No. 1 The Square and is currently in the process of being fitted out after construction reached the practical completion stage in October.

Adam Varley, development director for Scarborough Group International which runs Thorpe Park, said: “It is the biggest-ever out-of-town letting in Leeds at 130,000 sq ft.

Lowell are to move 2,000 workers into a new office at Thorpe Park later this year. Picture: Mark Newton Photography

"Lowell were in two buildings at Leeds Valley Park and wanted to bring staff into a single building.

“We spoke to them about what we could deliver at Thorpe Park.”

Mr Varley said the combination of a major leisure offering alongside the site gives it a clear advantage over the traditional business park model which focuses largely on office space.

He said that part of what convinced Lowell to make the move to Thorpe Park was The Springs leisure destination that has been built alongside the business park, opening in 2018.

It includes an Odeon cinema, Next, M&S Simply Food and other restaurants and coffee shops.

Mr Varley said: "At the time Lowell were one of the first people to walk around The Springs which effectively sealed the deal as a justification to come to Thorpe Park.”

He said it is hoped staff can start moving into the new offices by summer – in a move that will be a significant step forward for the site which has long-term aims of becoming the home of 15,000 workers.

"It is a massive step forward in realising the wider vision for the masterplan.

"We have got around 5,500 people – soon to be 7,500 people that work at Thorpe Park.

"It almost lets itself when people come to see Thorpe Park and realise the community that already exists here.”

He said he anticipates it will take another decade of development to reach the target.

Back in 2021, Scarborough Group chairman Kevin McCabe marked the 21st anniversary of the site by explaining his vision for the site to “set the benchmark for the next generation business park”.

The plans for the site also include housing – with 300 properties already in the process of being built by Redrow – as well as new FA-funded artificial football pitches.

Last year, the opening of the East Leeds Orbital Road, connecting north and east Leeds to Junction 46 of the M1, improved access to the site and is due to the lead to building of 7,000 new houses in the area.

A new railway station serving the site is also due to open next year after the Government approved the scheme in May 2021.

Nicola Bulley, Group Head of Marketing and Communications for Scarborough Group International, said the station will further increase the site’s appeal to businesses and employees.

“It will be eight minutes from here to Leeds city centre. The importance of the railway station opening can’t be underestimated. Vehicle ownership is diminishing and people are really thinking about how to get to their place of work.”