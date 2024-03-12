Mattress Online set to open new flagship Doncaster store
Opening at the end of March, the store is located on the Sprotbrough Road Retail Park, close to York Road.
Steve Adams, CEO at Mattress Online, said: “As we enter our 21st year as a business, it is so exciting to be launching another store here in South Yorkshire, increasing our footprint in the region and creating new jobs locally.
“By understanding that as customer needs and behaviours change, and as a fast-growing tech-driven retailer, we know we need to grow with them. Therefore, we are always innovating, trying new approaches and maintaining a certain level of flexibility that other brands can’t have.”
The firm has grown from humble beginnings, storing mattresses in a garage 20 years ago. It is now aiming to open more physical stores over the next five years – blending its online presence with a traditional in-store experience.
The Doncaster store will be the fourth store opened by the firm.
Mattress Online was recently named as one of the fastest growing companies in the North of England’s 2023 Fast Growth 50 index.
The Fast Growth 50 is an annual index that identifies the top 50 fastest-growing companies in six nations and regions, including the North of England.
This year's new index for the North of England highlights businesses from multiple sectors from Liverpool to Leeds and Manchester to Newcastle, that together generated a turnover of £1 billion, at an average growth rate of 199 percent, with the creation of over 4,789 jobs last year.
Mattress Online ranked at 48th place demonstrating a “strong performance and a positive contribution to the North of England’s business community”.
