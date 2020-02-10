The elected mayors of three of the biggest cities in the north at taking part in one of the biggest events on the 2020 calendar.

Andy Burnham, mayor of Greater Manchester, Dan Jarvis, mayor of Sheffield City Region and Steve Rotheram, metro mayor of Liverpool City Region, will all be taking part in sessions about collaboration and empowerment.

Be part of the diverse audience helping to shape Yorkshire's future as #OneNorth

Tickets are selling well for one of the biggest business events in the north of England, the Great Northern Conference 2020.

It will fully explore the opportunities and challenges for the North in a post-Brexit Britain, with key figures from industry, politics, public sector, the media, government and the wider community taking part in workshops and talks at Sheffield Cutler’s Hall on Thursday, March 19.

Northern Powerhouse minister Jake Berry MP, who will once again be in attendance to lead the debate on 8 key topics, said "As we develop the next stage of regional growth in the North, let's ensure no-one is left behind. The new strategy we are working on needs to ensure our great northern cities continue to get the tools they need to drive the engine of our region's economy.”

The conference will cover a wide range of subjects, including education, connectivity, trading, investment and many smaller break-out workshops, under the #OneNorth banner.

Inspiring speakers, like Dr John Sentamu, Archbishop of York pictured talking at last year's event, are lined up for this year

James Mitchinson, editor of The Yorkshire Post and event co-founder, said: "The General Election saw much in the way of promises made to the North. Now is the time for those promises to be properly articulated; properly scrutinised and properly delivered.

Last year's successful inaugural Great Northern Conference was born out of this vision, with its ambition widely supported by business leaders across the North. This year's conference will be a high-profile opportunity to put these matters to senior Government figures with the expectation that detailed plans will be forthcoming.”

Both will be joined by over 25 guest speakers, with many big names expected to be announced soon.

For more information and to have your voice heard, visit OneNorthYorkshire for further details.