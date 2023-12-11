All Sections
Mazars in Leeds to benefit from formation of global top 10 network

Mazars, the international audit, tax, and advisory firm, is joining a global network which will provide greater access to specialist expertise in the US.
Greg Wright
By Greg Wright
Published 11th Dec 2023, 11:55 GMT

Mazars and FORVIS, the eighth largest public accounting firm in the United States, have announced they will create a new, top 10 global network, with effect from June 1 2024.

A spokesman said: “The new network will position both firms for continued global growth by expanding their capabilities to serve clients, especially those with international needs.

“As a result of this global network, Mazars in Leeds, as well as teams and clients across the UK, will benefit from collaboration with, and greater access to, specialist US expertise which will further enhance the service that clients receive.”

The network will operate under a single brand worldwide, Forvis Mazars.

Natalie Wright, Office Managing Partner, Mazars in Leeds said: “We are incredibly excited to be part of this global network and look forward to the opportunities it will offer us and our clients.

"Through collaboration with our new colleagues and greater access to specialist expertise in the US, we will be able to enhance our offering and service for our clients, especially those with US and international needs. We look forward to working closely with them on future opportunities and the successes we will enjoy together.”

“I am really delighted that Mazars and FORVIS have taken this transformational step and am excited about the opportunities it presents for both firms in serving our clients and supporting our people” added Hervé Hélias, Chairman of the Executive Board, Mazars Group. “We’re proud to bring a pioneering new network model to our industry and are excited to continue this journey together. At Mazars, we are committed to helping our clients confidently build and grow their businesses, and forming this two-firm network with FORVIS complements our existing international integrated partnership and significantly advances Mazars’ international strategy.”

