Mazars, the international audit, tax, and advisory firm, is joining a global network which will provide greater access to specialist expertise in the US.

Mazars and FORVIS, the eighth largest public accounting firm in the United States, have announced they will create a new, top 10 global network, with effect from June 1 2024.

A spokesman said: “The new network will position both firms for continued global growth by expanding their capabilities to serve clients, especially those with international needs.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Business newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“As a result of this global network, Mazars in Leeds, as well as teams and clients across the UK, will benefit from collaboration with, and greater access to, specialist US expertise which will further enhance the service that clients receive.”

Natalie Wright, Office Managing Partner, Mazars in Leeds said: “We are incredibly excited to be part of this global network and look forward to the opportunities it will offer us and our clients. Through collaboration with our new colleagues and greater access to specialist expertise in the US, we will be able to enhance our offering and service for our clients, especially those with US and international needs. (Photo supplied by Mazars)

The network will operate under a single brand worldwide, Forvis Mazars.

Natalie Wright, Office Managing Partner, Mazars in Leeds said: “We are incredibly excited to be part of this global network and look forward to the opportunities it will offer us and our clients.

"Through collaboration with our new colleagues and greater access to specialist expertise in the US, we will be able to enhance our offering and service for our clients, especially those with US and international needs. We look forward to working closely with them on future opportunities and the successes we will enjoy together.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad